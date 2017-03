About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back 20 years to 1997. Before you knew the fun loving Gotee Records John Reuben, he was spitting heat with the Showcase Emcees and released an EP calledUltimately, it was this EP that impressed label head TobyMac, and lead to his eventually signing.There were only a few thousand of these ep's pressed, so they are quite rare.Check out the song "Let's See What We Come Up With" below:Did you have this EP?