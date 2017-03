About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Lecrae just dropped his much-anticipated music video for "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and the visuals take us all back to being blessed with family.Watch the video below:The track is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It's/Ear Drummer Records producer Pluss (A+).Lecrae recently addressed some of the issues fans and artists have had with him in an interview with Wade-O Radio here Buy on iTunes or Amazon Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast where we speak to Lecrae about everything he's got going on, on iTunes and Google Play