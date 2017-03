Video: AMP - Mighty

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

AMP released a music video for "Mighty," the second to come from their newest album"'Mighty" beholds Christ as our atonement, our strength, and our coming King, sure to be a favorite due to its sound which will get the youth generation energetic and praising." J. Han shared.Buy on iTunes or Amazon