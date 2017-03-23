 Video: AMP - Mighty

AMP released a music video for "Mighty," the second to come from their newest album FUTUREGEN.

"'Mighty" beholds Christ as our atonement, our strength, and our coming King, sure to be a favorite due to its sound which will get the youth generation energetic and praising." J. Han shared.



