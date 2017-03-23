 Music Video: Oscar Urbina - Teacher Chronicles

Oscar Urbina, does more than just rap, he's also an eighth-grade teacher, and used this experience as the latest inspiration for his single and music video for "Teacher Chronicles."

The following video is set in his actual classroom.

"Teacher Chronicles" is the first single off of MP2 Darkness, which is released on April 7.

“As a student dreams, he envisions an interaction with his teacher in a different light. The teacher reveals to him the secret flaws of the profession that he has devoted his life to," Urbina described the video. “The average graduate at 18 still feels lost because we spend more time teaching them things that, though they are important, won’t help them that much in the real world."

For more info on the album, click here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

