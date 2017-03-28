 Video: Knine - Theater of the Mind

Veteran Christian hip-hop artist Knine released an animated music/lyric video for the title track off his new EP Theater of the Mind out today.

"Dedicated to those who battle with suicidal thoughts and depression."

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

