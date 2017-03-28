Music Video: Trip Lee - Too Cold

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…
in News
Lecrae is featured on the movie soundtrack for The Shack film, which is based on the popular yet controversial book of the same title.
in Music Videos
Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back to Lecrae's 2007 music video for "Jesus Muzik," which was recorded in 2006 for the album After the Music Stops.
in News
Lecrae talks to us about his new single "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, signing Aha Gazelle to Reach Records, and more in the featured interview on our 52nd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with…