Video: Phil J. - Lotto

Watch Phil J.'s music video for his latest single "The Pursuit."
2017 Rapzilla Freshman Phil J. released his new completely self-written, produced, and mixed free EP project entitled Nu Age Soul.
Phil J. released a new self-produced free track called "Nu Age Flow" in honor of being selected as a Rapzilla Freshmen for 2017.
A track from his upcoming self-titled debut album, download TJP's single "Shine," featuring Phil J. and produced by JuiceBangers.