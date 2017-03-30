 Video: Phil J. - Lotto

Watch Phil J.'s music video for the single "Lotto" from his self-produced EP Nu Age Soul out now.



Download the EP for free here or get it on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

