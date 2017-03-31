 Video: Bizzle - Hands In The Air '94

Bizzle released a music video for his old school West Coast sounding track "Hands In The Air '94" on Friday.

The song is off the God Over Money CEO's latest album Crowns & Crosses, released last year.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

