Video: Bizzle - Hands In The Air '94

Christian rap group Psalms of Men released a music video for their single "Son Of A King," featuring God Over Money recording artist Datin.
Bizzle tackled the "Bad and Boujee" track by Migos and Lil Uzi Vert on his Twitter with his own one verse remix.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."
Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…