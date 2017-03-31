 Music Video: S.O. - Riding Through Nacogdoches

Watch S.O.'s music video for his latest released single "Riding Through Nacogdoches."

"The label’s first international artist – born in Nigeria and raised in London – S.O. recently relocated to Texas. The song’s title is reflective of a drive he now makes routinely.

“My church in Texas where I live is off of that road,” S.O. said. “I drive there at least three times a week. The song is just me saying, ‘Here are some of the things I’m thinking through when I’m riding. Here’s some of the stuff going on in my life.’ I just wanted to make another record speaking about my experiences and speaking about what’s in front of me.”

S.O. was one of the Lamp Mode artists to participate in the label’s inaugural Chopping Block Conference in Los Angeles. He took the opportunity to shoot a video for Riding Through Nacogdoches.

“I thought it would be good to shoot a video with my fans at the moment right then and there,” S.O. said. “The Chopping Block Conference was great obviously. I was teaching on social media. What we did is in between (teaching) times we invited fans to be part of the video.”



