 Video: Shem Taylor - Scrape

Shem Taylor, a member of a Tucson-based production group called Tha Mash Unit, released a music video for his latest single, "Scrape."

The track is produced by GT of TMU and the video was filmed by Tim Valdez of TMU.

Shem Taylor's new album Liars Will Be Silenced will be dropping soon.



Download the song for free here.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Free Download: Shem Taylor - Scrape

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Listen to Shem Taylor's new single "Scrape," the first to come from his upcoming album entitled Liars Will Be Silenced aka LWBS, produced by TMU (Tha Mash Unit).

Free Download: Nameless Servant - The Truth

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Nameless Servant of TMU (Tha Mash Unit) released a new self-produced free single "The Truth."

Free EP: Shem Taylor - ShemWeHaveToGo

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Shem Taylor releases his debut solo project, ShemWeHaveToGo, with production from Asaiah Ziv, Tha Mash Unit, D-Flow & more.

Free Download: Shem Taylor - If I Stay

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Shem Taylor drops new Asaiah Ziv produced song, "If I Stay," which will be on his upcoming solo debut entitled ShemWeHaveToGo, releasing April 28th.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Kendrick Lamar Says New Album will Focus on God Being a Missing Component

in News
Kendrick Lamar was recently interviewed in the New York Times were he spoke about his creative drive and process. In the article he mentioned the biggest missing component in life – God.

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper

in News
Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ and Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags