Video: Shem Taylor - Scrape

Listen to Shem Taylor's new single "Scrape," the first to come from his upcoming album entitled Liars Will Be Silenced aka LWBS, produced by TMU (Tha Mash Unit).
Nameless Servant of TMU (Tha Mash Unit) released a new self-produced free single "The Truth."
Shem Taylor releases his debut solo project, ShemWeHaveToGo, with production from Asaiah Ziv, Tha Mash Unit, D-Flow & more.
Shem Taylor drops new Asaiah Ziv produced song, "If I Stay," which will be on his upcoming solo debut entitled ShemWeHaveToGo, releasing April 28th.