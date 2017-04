About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's throwback Thursday takes us back to Propaganda's 2006 trackoff the EP of the same name.The track was just the beginning of Prop's greatness to come and features Reconcile and Othello.Listen to the track below:was the third EP dropped by Tunnel Rat’s VII series. It was also heralded as the best record of the bunch and featured great production. The EP has a slew of other guests including Lightheaded, Estee Bullock, Hilsyde, Macho, and more.