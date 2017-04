Exclusive Video Premiere: Mogli the Iceburg - Tumultu

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Mogli the Iceburg gives us a music video for the title track off his new album,, out April 14 from indie tribe.is the title and intro track to my new album, and is a song I spent a long time on because it really needed to set the tone for the entire concept." Mogli says.is the Latin root word of tumultous, which can mean, loud/noisey/boisterous, but also mean a type of turmoil or chaos. To me, that word was a perfect descriptor of both the overall sonic tone of the album, as well as the climate of the world on a political and even spiritual level. I really encourage people to dive into the lyrics on this one."Pre-order the album on iTunes [Verse 1:]2017 and the earth is filled with violenceTurmoil creepin in the mindstateThe media been tryin to start a race warWhile the rich still unaffected by the crime rateIrate citizens are in the street demanding changeBut none of us agree on what to change toIm sittin here just plottin on a move while the famSteady prayin that this industry don’t change youAnd I ain’t finna compromise nothinPeople said I’m switchin sides but yall frontinHomie you don’t really know my heartThis my work and I’ma do this thing with all my mightBoy thats on my lifeYou don’t like the things I’m sayin in my musicYou don’t have to listen when I’m speakin on itIf I’m promising you one thing that you can expect from meI guarantee you I’mma always keep it honestYeah, Indie tribe you know that we’ve been on it yeahChewin up every single opponent, yeahBut who’s my competition but my brothersJealousy has gotten into me comparing me to anotherWhen I see their accomplishments and accoladesI get jaded but I keep it hidden from my faceCause I don’t want the world to see me as I really amA self-righteous hypocrite thats always throwin shade, yeahOn January first of every year I open up my bibleAnd I always say I’m gonna talk to God moreBy January fifth I hit LeviticusAnd then I start to question everything that I believe in God forBy January 10th I put it downAnd drown in doubt I’m down and outConvinced that I have fallen out of grace nowThen I remember when You showed my Your faceThe world is hungry for Your love and I’ve been runnin in placeSo now I’m askin for Your help to get me back in the raceAnd I’mma speak my testimony just to give em a tasteOf what Your freedom really like before I hear its too lateCause I got homies droppin dead from all the pills that they takeAyo this thing an epidemic you can’t fathom the rateAnd rappers on the radio stay steady movin that weightAnd I won’t hesitate to call you out when I know you’re fakeThat goes to Future Juicy J and all the rest of you lames, yeahIf I had started making music just so I could get wealthyI’d have gone to law school so Donald Trump would expel meThen I’d sue the government in hopes that it would propel meOn my Zach De La Rocha, I won’t do what you tell meGot a lot of hatred in my heart I need you to help meI need you to pray for me, I need you to check meCause when I see my sin as God does it wrecks meAnd I need that perspective up in my life to correct meIf racism dead, why are churches segregated?This the land of the freeBut lead the world in incarcerated citizensWith the minimum sentencesStill a remnant of the thing we thought we changed with the 13th amendmentWe still growin, still movinWe stay steady, we go through itWe ain’t losin and yall knew itDon’t view the world in the same way I used toThe current state is tumultu