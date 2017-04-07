Video: Social Club Misfits - Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons

in News
Andy Mineo, Marty of Social Club Misfits, and KJ-52 are teaming up for the “Paisano’s Wylin Tour” in October, just in time for Italian Heritage Month.
Social Club Misfits have released a music video for Track No. 7 off their debut album with Capitol CMG Label Group, "How Good."
Social Club Misfits released a music video for "Maybe" featuring Chris Batson on Friday.
KJ-52's new album Jonah dropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.