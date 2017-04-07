 Video: Social Club Misfits - Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons

Social Club Misfits released their new music video for "Misfit Anthem" featuring Riley Clemmons on Friday.

The song comes from the album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty released in January from Capitol CMG.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon

Social Club Misfits just embarked on KB's 'Tempo Tour' with Swoope and Steven Malcolm.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Andy Mineo, KJ-52, & Marty of Social Club Misfits Announce 'Paisano's Wylin' Tour

in News
Andy Mineo, Marty of Social Club Misfits, and KJ-52 are teaming up for the “Paisano’s Wylin Tour” in October, just in time for Italian Heritage Month.

Video: Social Club Misfits - How Good

in Music Videos
Social Club Misfits have released a music video for Track No. 7 off their debut album with Capitol CMG Label Group, "How Good."

Video: Social Club Misfits - Maybe ft. Chris Batson

in Music Videos
Social Club Misfits released a music video for "Maybe" featuring Chris Batson on Friday.

KJ-52's 'Jonah' Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart

in News
KJ-52's new album Jonah dropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Kendrick Lamar Says New Album will Focus on God Being a Missing Component

in News
Kendrick Lamar was recently interviewed in the New York Times were he spoke about his creative drive and process. In the article he mentioned the biggest missing component in life – God.

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper

in News
Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ and Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags