 Video: JMM (formerly know as PyRexx) - Wat Do U Want

PyRexx has recently changed his name to JMM and released a music video with the new alias called "Wat Do U Want."

Watch the video below.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

