 Video: Ruslan - My God [Live] Weekly #3

After the success of his 2016 critically album Americana, Kings Dream Entertainment artist Ruslan launched into the year with a plethora of content, providing music industry tips from his new YouTube channel, podcast and most recently the weekly's, a series consisting of one take live raps in the labels Get a Bar format they became known and adored for.

Check out his third and latest "My God" here. Produced by Juice Bangers and directed by Zach Sparazzo.

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

