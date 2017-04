Video: Ruslan - My God [Live] Weekly #3

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

After the success of his 2016 critically album, Kings Dream Entertainment artist Ruslan launched into the year with a plethora of content, providing music industry tips from his new YouTube channel, podcast and most recently the weekly's, a series consisting of one take live raps in the labels Get a Bar format they became known and adored for.Check out his third and latest "My God" here. Produced by Juice Bangers and directed by Zach Sparazzo.