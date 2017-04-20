Video Premiere: Surf Gvng - Vibes ft. DeAndre

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Hip-hop producer and artist PoetiCS released his first producer single, "Now They Gone See," featuring Jarry Manna, DeAndre, Xay Hill & Zae Ortiz.
Pennsylvania-based artist Franky Bells released a music video for his latest single featuring Ty Brasel and Surf Gvng, "Bless The Name."
After development with long time best friend V.Rose and award-winning producer SPEC, R&B artist ChrissyLane released her debut single "All For Me" featuring Florida based Surf Gvng.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Surf Gvng and Timbaland affiliate producer Rev Mizz, who has also worked with Canon, Thi'sl, Ty Brasel and more, debuts a new music video.