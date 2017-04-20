 Video Premiere: Surf Gvng - Vibes ft. DeAndre

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Surf Gvng and DeAndre decided to shoot a music video while at the hotel catching a vibe.

Watch the "Vibes" video below.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
