Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Skrip presents a music video for his self-produced single featuring Hilgy, "Ancient Illuminati Temples.""On my third song of 2017, I wanted to address the growing theme in hip-hop music. Conspiracy theorists, suspicious and skeptical people alike pin a secret organization even within Christian Hip-Hop's context." Skrip said in a press release. "Ancient Illuminati Temples ft. Hilgy (Aurora, IL) addresses this issue boldly and preemptively dispels all rumors. The meat of the matter is Jesus and the enemy of all truth, that ancient serpent, the devil will get his. (Revelation 20:2)"Buy on iTunes