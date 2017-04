Video: S.O. - Parker's Verse

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

S.O. is back again with another visual. This time, it's for his song Parker's Verse. Originally, Parker's Verse was released as a single in 2016, and then as a bonus track on S.O.'s late 2016 release"I wanted to shoot a video for Parker's Verse to continue the momentum of the year I am having," explained S.O. "A couple of months ago, I asked my supporters to vote on which song they wanted me to create a video for. They voted for Parker's Verse."At the beginning of this year, S.O. set out to release a new song and/or music video every month. Parker's Verse is another installment in that series. While it was a very ambitious and unorthodox decision to make, S.O. has been reaping the fruit of intentional evolution as an artist and as a minister.When asked about his recent change in methodology, S.O. was very forthright in his approach."For me, it's about understanding the times. There's a huge shift away from buying music towards streaming songs, often on playlists. I definitely feel the need to adjust and release music in a way that matches how my supporters listen to music. Additionally, the ability to not be confined to a project, at least in the short term, seems like a good way to release music."