 Video Premiere: Nomis - Chapters

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Nomis presents a video for his single "Chapters," which speaks on shared hardships among all creeds & colors.

"In a time where America appears to be divided more than ever, it would sometimes seem as if the people as a whole have absolutely nothing in common. But the one thing that all creeds and colors can relate to is hardship. All cultures and social economic groups can feel a kinship in the reality that there is no escaping tribulation." a press release states. "While some focus solely on the trial, Nomis offers us an alternative. A reminder that its always darkest before the dawn. A mantra professing that our past choices and current predicaments do not define our future. A slogan we can all latch on to. "When it hurts and its doomed for disaster, Our story aint done time to write a new chapter."



Buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: Nomis - Traffic ft. John Givez

in Music Videos
Oceanside, CA artist Nomis releases "Traffic" music video featuring John Givez. The single is off his upcoming Socially Just album out November 13.

NomiS releases 'Socially Just' album details

in News
Oceanside-based artist NomiS, who is known for his conscious videos and songs, released the details for his upcoming album appropriately titled Socially Just.

Video: NomiS - fLAW

in Live Videos
Oceanside, CA rapper NomiS releases spoken word poetry video "fLAW."

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Carl Fontaine NeverBackDown
Buy on or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags