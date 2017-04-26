 Video: Shopé - 4Walls

Role Model Records artist Shopé released a music video for his single "4Walls" from his latest EP, 4Real.



Buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Exclusive Free EP: Shopé - 4Real

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.

Video: Shopé - Piped Piper

in Music Videos
Shopé dropped a music video, shot in Berlin during his Know It's Real Euro tour and directed by Rob Schatz, for "Piped Piper", a track off his latest EP.

Video: Shopé, Dru Bex, Juliet Oh & Dj Lagit - The Future Looks Bright

in Music Videos
Canda-based label Role Model Records release a new single and music video "The Future Looks Bright", featuring Shopé, Dru Bex, Dj Lagit, and the newest artist on the RMR roster, Juliet Oh.

Free Download: Shopé - With Me

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Role Model Records recording artist Shopé release a new song called "With Me" which he says is "dedicated to Alton Sterling and all the the black men & women, who have been the victims of racism and…

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Carl Fontaine NeverBackDown
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags