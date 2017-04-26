Video: Shopé - 4Walls

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.
Shopé dropped a music video, shot in Berlin during his Know It's Real Euro tour and directed by Rob Schatz, for "Piped Piper", a track off his latest EP.
Canda-based label Role Model Records release a new single and music video "The Future Looks Bright", featuring Shopé, Dru Bex, Dj Lagit, and the newest artist on the RMR roster, Juliet Oh.
Role Model Records recording artist Shopé release a new song called "With Me" which he says is "dedicated to Alton Sterling and all the the black men & women, who have been the victims of racism and…