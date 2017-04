About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Heath McNease released a music video for "Believe," featuring JGivens & Propaganda, the first single from his upcoming EP which also features Derek Minor, Krum, and Deraj.""Believe" features each artist intimately sharing why they've chosen to put their faith in something they've never seen before. Through introspective lyrics and candid interviews, Heath McNease, JGivens, and Propaganda communicate the value of a strong belief in Christ in a world that places higher stock in what they can touch."The video is directed by Phil Porto and the track is produced by Jordan Coleman.Buy on iTunes