 Video Premiere: Joey Jewish - 64

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Joey Jewish presents his "64" single with a new music video. The song is from Joey's upcoming album The Vantes Project dropping May 11th.



Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

