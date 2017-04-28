Video: Joel - Flex

in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel releases his third single, "iKnow," from his upcoming album entitled 7Days. Joel says, "the song focuses on relationships between fathers and daughters and hopes to strengthen…
in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel drops the second single, "Flex" produced by Armour Sound Prod., from his upcoming studio debut album 7Days.
in Music Videos
Nashville, TN rapper Joel releases a music video for his "Love You" single, produced by K.E. On The Track.
in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel teams up with GRAMMY nominated producer K.E. on the Track for "Love You," the first single from Joel's upcoming debut album.