 Video: Joel - Flex

Birmingham, AL native, Joel returns from a hiatus with the premier of a video for his song "Flex". This is the first installment to a month of planned releases to precede his debut album this summer.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music: Joel - iKnow

in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel releases his third single, "iKnow," from his upcoming album entitled 7Days. Joel says, "the song focuses on relationships between fathers and daughters and hopes to strengthen…

Music: Joel - Flex

in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel drops the second single, "Flex" produced by Armour Sound Prod., from his upcoming studio debut album 7Days.

Video: Joel - Love You

in Music Videos
Nashville, TN rapper Joel releases a music video for his "Love You" single, produced by K.E. On The Track.

Music: Joel - Love You

in Singles
Nashville rapper Joel teams up with GRAMMY nominated producer K.E. on the Track for "Love You," the first single from Joel's upcoming debut album.

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Video: Lecrae - Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

in Music Videos
Lecrae just dropped his much-anticipated music video for "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and the visuals take us all back to being blessed with family.

Popular Tags