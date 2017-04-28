 Video: Shem Taylor - 2 Natures

Shem Taylor released his second music video "2 Natures" from his new album Liars Will Be Silenced available now.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

