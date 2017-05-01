Video: C.J King - ChurchBoi

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Atlanta-based rapper and soulful singer C.J King releases his new project The Session on April 14th. Rapzilla is bringing you an advanced free download of the up-and-coming artist's EP!
Atlanta artist C.J King will be releasing his new album The Session on April 14. Download King's first single from the project featuring God Over Money artist Jered Sanders, "Tha Move."
Humbled Kings Forever, the duo made up of seasoned artist Humble Tip and up-and-comer C.J King, released a visual for "Yeah" from their upcoming debut album.
Download Illijam's single "All Work Out" featuring C.J. King and produced by Rey.Oh.Eight. The track is from Illijam's upcoming album 'Ironic Bombs'. He says the song is a "light-hearted celebration…