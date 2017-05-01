 Video: C.J King - ChurchBoi

Atlanta-based artist C.J King released a music video for "ChurchBoi" from his newest project, The Session EP.



Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

