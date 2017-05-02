Video: Word - Littier

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED] in Singles With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Andy Mineo Announces Summer Mixtape & Previews 'Magic Bird' on Instagram in News While our last Andy Mineo post may have been an April Fool's joke, this one is certainly not. According to an Instagram live video, the Reach rapper wants to drop a mixtape this summer.