 Music Video: KJ-52 - More of You, Less of Me ft. Whosoever South

KJ-52 released his first full-length music video from his newest album Jonah. The visual is for the song "More of You, Less of Me" featuring Whosoever South off the LP.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

