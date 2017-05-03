 Music Video: Beleaf - You're Okay ft. ABIV

Beleaf released a music video for "You're Okay" featuring ABIV, the latest single from his final album.

He also announced the new title of the album as In Fatherhood. It was originally announced as Father Figure. The name change has to do with the popularity of his YouTube show of the same name. "I'm not putting out any more albums after I drop this album. This is the last one," Beleaf said. "It's bittersweet. Because I know that there's a lot of people out there who are doing hip hop that aren't really good or representing well, and I know that I could represent well, but that's not really the point. The point is that if I travel around the country and tell people to put their hands up for 20 minutes on a stage, that's still many hours that I'm missing outside of my home, where I'm supposed to be most present." READ MORE.





Pre-order In Fatherhood on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

