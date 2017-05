About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Without any warning, Andy Mineo just dropped a music video for the song "Uptown" off of his 2015 albumThis visually stunning music video is coming pretty late in the album cycle and with Mineo hinting at a new project , but nevertheless, it's a breath of fresh air.The video shows off various locations in Uptown Manhattan from Central Park, to the neighborhoods, and tunnels, down to the corner cart. Mineo really captured the essence of the city.