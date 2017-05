About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

nobigdyl. and Marty of Social Club Misfits have been teasing their latest track together for around a week, and now finally, "Shakira" is here.The song was produced by OnBeat Music and the artwork and ad libs are done by WHATUPRG.In this fun video, the duo is seen on the street, on a rooftop, and playing video games in someone's home.There is even a funny shot taken at the song being "pulled from bookstores."Check out the video below:Preorder on iTunes