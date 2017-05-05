 Video: Lamont - Another Year

Watch Lamont's music video for "Another Year" from his 5-track EP, Respect My Grind, released in 2015.



Get the EP here.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

