 Video: Loso - Change Up

"To prepare fans for his new project, Loso only uses a minute to show off his rapping ability."

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Loso blacks out for King Of The Dot debut battle

in News
The Bullpen babyface made his King Of the Dot debut during Day 2 of the Royal Rumble-esque event Blackout 7. After wrecking shop against battle rap veterans Xcel and DNA, many were excited to see…

Free Download: LJ - OMG ft. Loso & Kase Flow

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download free single "OMG" from Tampa, Florida-based artist LJ featuring Loso and Kase Flow, produced by Tone Jonez.

Loso has debatable draw against Bad Newz in new battle

in News
The main event for BullPen Battle League's Southern Crown 2 saw the Loso face off against fellow up-and-comer Bad Newz, who many saw as Loso’s toughest yet.

Free Download: Daniel AMP - Light It Up ft. Steven Malcolm & Loso

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Daniel AMP features Steven Malcolm and Loso on his first single "Light It Up" from his upcoming debut album.

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Andy Mineo Announces Summer Mixtape & Previews 'Magic Bird' on Instagram

in News
While our last Andy Mineo post may have been an April Fool's joke, this one is certainly not. According to an Instagram live video, the Reach rapper wants to drop a mixtape this summer.

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

