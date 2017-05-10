 Video: Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah

Buck Barnabas released a new music video, "Dark Place" featuring Young Noah, from his free project The Lazarus Effect out now.

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

