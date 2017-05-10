Video: Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah

in News
Christian rap artist Young Noah is getting ready to drop three albums at once, but the songs aren't new, he's taking a step back to his past with these.
in News
Rochester, New York-based artist Buck Barnabas dropped a new project on Monday titled The Lazarus Effect which features Datin, Young Noah and more.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
New York emcee Buck Barnabas is set to release his new free project The Lazarus Effect on Monday (Feb. 20) from Double Edge Ministries. Download the single "War Ready," produced by Kre8tor.
in Music Videos
Buck Barnabas released a new music video and single called "War Ready," which is from his upcoming The Lazarus Effect project dropping Feb. 20th 2017 from Double Edge Ministries.