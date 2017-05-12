 Video: Du2ce - Prayin & Flexin ft. Enigma

Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California with his latest video "Prayin & Flexin" ft. Enigma off of his new album J.C. Saved Me Vol.5 which is out now on iTunes and everywhere online.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

