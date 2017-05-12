 Video: Triple O - Started Again

Watch UK artist Triple O's music video for "Started Again," the first single released from his upcoming sophomore album, Zero Not Equal To On.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

