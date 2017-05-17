 Lyric Video: Canon - Fighters

Rapper Canon just released a lyric video for his song "Fighters," which was not featured on his last record Loose Canon Vol. 3.

“The only thing that can truly limit any fighter is the ring around him,” Canon said. “Fighters are always pushing their limitations, their styles, their opponents, and, in some cases, their agenda. I'm just doing my part.”



Buy on iTunes or Amazon

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

