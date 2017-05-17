Lyric Video: Canon - Fighters

Rapper Canon just released a lyric video for his song "Fighters," which was not featured on his last record Loose Canon Vol. 3.
“The only thing that can truly limit any fighter is the ring around him,” Canon said. “Fighters are always pushing their limitations, their styles, their opponents, and, in some cases, their agenda. I'm just doing my part.”
