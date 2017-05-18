 Video: LaToria - Pushin Light ft. DJ Warr

Watch Dallas, Texas artist LaToria's music video for her single "Pushin Light" featuring DJ Warr.

"LaToria's latest single, "Pushin Light" as reminder to believers to continue living out their faith in such a way that others around them see the difference. It addresses the state of our society and encourages believers to continue to live in a way that is counter-culture to the glory of God."



Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

