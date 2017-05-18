Video: LaToria - Pushin Light ft. DJ Warr

in News
This weekend, Dallas-based artist LaToria received mention on The Source's list of "11 female hip-hop artists set to shine at SXSW," the music festival of which runs from March 15-20 in Austin, Texas.
A Rapzilla.com exclusive video premiere, Dallas, Texas female hip-hop artist LaToria releases a music video directed by Eshon Burgundy for "I Need More (Soul Cry)." The song is from LaToria's latest…
Listen to Latoria's single "Constant" featuring TJ Pompeo, from her latest project entitled The Long Walk Vol. 1, out now.
V.Rose, HillaryJane, Jasmine Le'Shea and DJ KB (6 Way St. fka Level 3:16 and the Indiana Pacers) will set out this fall on the Rapzilla-sponsored Queens United Tour, what they're calling the first…