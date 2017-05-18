Video: Faith Pettis - King ft. Eshon Burgundy & Sevin

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Philly emcee Saint Clarity features Eshon Burgundy on his single "Sold Out" from his upcoming album As The Walls Fall.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."
Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…
Eshon Burgundy released a new music video on Friday for his song "Dead Letter", track No. 4 on his latest album, The Passover.