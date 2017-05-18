 Video: Faith Pettis - King ft. Eshon Burgundy & Sevin

Watch Faith Pettis' music video for his song "King" featuring Eshon Burgundy and Sevin.

"This video is about us being Kings as brothers in Christ. We have to hold our selves to a higher standard because we are representations of the King of Kings which is Jesus Christ. This song is a single off of Faith Pettis album King."



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
