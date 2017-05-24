Music Video: Aha Gazelle - Momma House ft. MC Fiji

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God' in News Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar, in Story I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan' in News KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…