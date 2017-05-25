 for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and his son, who played a younger version of him.

KB doesn't really rap on the new version of the song, but more so just does a few spoken word lines before lifting his hands in worship with the Smallbone brothers.

Watch the video below:



What do you think of the collaboration?

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

