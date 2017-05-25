for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and his son, who played a younger version of him.
KB doesn't really rap on the new version of the song, but more so just does a few spoken word lines before lifting his hands in worship with the Smallbone brothers.
Watch the video below:
What do you think of the collaboration?
