 Music Video Premiere: Phil J. - The Bottom

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Phil J. presents the music video for "The Bottom" from his Nu Age Soul EP released in January.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: Phil J. - Lotto

in Music Videos
Watch Phil J.'s music video for the single "Lotto" from his self-produced EP Nu Age Soul out now.

Video: Phil J. - The Pursuit

in Music Videos
Watch Phil J.'s music video for his latest single "The Pursuit."

Free EP: Phil J. - Nu Age Soul

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
2017 Rapzilla Freshman Phil J. released his new completely self-written, produced, and mixed free EP project entitled Nu Age Soul.

Free Download: Phil J. - Nu Age Flow

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Phil J. released a new self-produced free track called "Nu Age Flow" in honor of being selected as a Rapzilla Freshmen for 2017.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags