 Music Video: Young Noah - Via Dolorosa

Young Noah released his latest visual for "Via Dolorosa," a track off his 2010 project Christian Rap for Dummies which dropped on Monday.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah

in Music Videos
Buck Barnabas released a new music video, "Dark Place" featuring Young Noah, from his free project The Lazarus Effect out now.

Young Noah is Dropping Three Albums This Month

in News
Christian rap artist Young Noah is getting ready to drop three albums at once, but the songs aren't new, he's taking a step back to his past with these.

Young Noah on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 48

in News
Young Noah talks about his new EP Slick Depression and more in the featured interview on our 48th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Christmas on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 47

in News
We've got a 2 hour non-stop Christmas music mix for our 47th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags