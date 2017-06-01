 Music Video: John Reuben - Bury This Verse

John Reuben released yet another music video for his album, Reubonic, this time for the album's opening track, "Bury This Verse." The first music video was "Candy Coated Razorblades" and the second was "Fallen," which were preceded by the "Reubonic" short film.

Watch the video below:



Read our interview with John Reuben where he talks about his return, the controversy of his song "Candy Coated Razorblades," and the short film here.

For more info on John Reuben's come back, click here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Albert Pujols Chases History with 'Blessings' From Lecrae & Social Club Misfits

in News
Anaheim Angels 1st basemen and DH Albert Pujols had an uneventful 1 for 4 at the plate last night, but that didn't stop him from calling some divine intervention for his appropriately named team.

Free Download: Calvin Hill - Nothing Else

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Charlotte-based rapper Calvin Hill released a new single called "Nothing Else" for free download.

Free Download: DJ em-D - Complex ft. J. Johnson, Christopha'B & Lank

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Washington-based DJ em-D released a new free single, "Complex" featuring J. Johnson, Christopha'B & Lank.

Free Download: BRAY - Eventually

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Kansas City-based artist BRAY released this new free single called "Eventually."

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags