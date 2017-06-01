Music Video: John Reuben - Bury This Verse

John Reuben released yet another music video for his album, Reubonic, this time for the album's opening track, "Bury This Verse." The first music video was "Candy Coated Razorblades" and the second was "Fallen," which were preceded by the "Reubonic" short film.
Watch the video below:
Read our interview with John Reuben where he talks about his return, the controversy of his song "Candy Coated Razorblades," and the short film here.
For more info on John Reuben's come back, click here.
