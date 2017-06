About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Lawren just dropped a music video for the title track of his recordand the second one since "Slums" featuring Ty Brasel and WHATUPRG."As You Pass, Go" is the final track on the EP and features Lawren switching up his style in a punchline/bar heavy verse that calls us all to the Great Commission.Watch it below:Lawren was recently on the 61st episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play