 Music Video: Selah The Corner - Cliche ft. Bizzle

God Over Money artist Selah The Corner released a new music video, "Cliche."

Th new track is from Selah's upcoming debut album Memoirs Of A Perfect World dropping June 23.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Selah the Corner Announces Debut Album and Release Date

in News
Selah the Corner's long-awaited God Over Money debut record is dropping June 23rd and is titled Memoirs of a Perfect World.

Free Download: Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
God Over Money newest artist Jered Sanders features his label head Bizzle on a remix of Migo's hit single "Bad & Boujee" called "Sinner Man."

Video: Bizzle - Hands In The Air '94

in Music Videos
Bizzle released a music video for his old school West Coast sounding track "Hands In The Air '94" on Friday.

Video: Psalms of Men - Son Of A King ft. Datin

in Music Videos
Christian rap group Psalms of Men released a music video for their single "Son Of A King," featuring God Over Money recording artist Datin.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

