 Video: Aaron Cole - YCHMB

Aaron Cole released a new single "YCHMB," produced by Soul Glow Activatur of Family Force 5, and this music video for the song on Friday.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

