 Music Video: RMM - Safe House

Watch Renaissance Movement Music's video for the title track from their new album Safe House out now.

"Safe House is an album dedicated to bringing awareness to and combating sex trafficking. 100% of its proceeds are going to the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for at risk youth in Pretoria, South Africa."



Buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

RMM Safe House
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags