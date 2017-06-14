Music Video: 5ive - I Lay Me Down

in Music Videos
Watch 5ive's music video for "For The KING" featuring Bryann T. and Triple Thr33 from his new EP Me Against The World.
Houston-based artist 5ive returns with a new music video for the title track to his upcoming EP entitled Me Against The World.
5ive released a music video for the single "We Made It", featuring Thi'sl and Chris Cobbins, from his latest album Flight 393.
5ive released music video for "Temptation," featuring J. Monty and Bryann Trejo, from his latest album Flight 393.