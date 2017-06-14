 Music Video: 5ive - I Lay Me Down

5ive dropped a new one-take music video for "I Lay Me Down," a song from his latest EP project Me Against The World.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

