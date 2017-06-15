 Music Video: Selah The Corner - Fuel ft. Trini

Selah The Corner released another single and music video, "Fuel" featuring Trini, from his upcoming God Over Money debut album.

The project entitled Memoirs Of A Perfect World is dropping June 23.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

