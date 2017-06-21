 Music Video: Propaganda - Bear With Me ft. Marz Ferrer

Propaganda released a music video for "Bear With Me," featuring Marz Ferrer, a single from his upcoming album Crooked out June 30.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

